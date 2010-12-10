Audio-Technica opens new research facility

Audio-Technica recently opened the doors on a new research and development facility, Technica Fukui, located in Echizen City, Fukuoka Prefecture, Japan. Technica Fukui integrates the three pre-existing A-T Fukuoka branches into one location, consolidating and streamlining design efforts with increased collaboration among the firm’s global design teams. The new facility is equipped with a dedicated acoustic lab and an advanced-design anechoic chamber, with an eye toward further advancing wireless technologies with research and product development.

The new Fukui facility will address wireless options ranging from wide to narrow band, analog to digital and under a variety of communication protocols such as Bluetooth. Technica Fukui’s advanced anechoic RF chamber can be used for electromagnetic compatibility, electromagnetic interference and radio frequency interference testing. This new, centralized design location will provide global product management teams a growing library of ideas for future Audio-Technica wireless products.