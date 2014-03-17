Audio Engineering Society Appoints Graham Kirk International Sales Manager

NEW YORK—As part of its newly focused business and marketing efforts, the Audio Engineering Society has appointed industry executive Graham Kirk to the position of international sales manager. The announcement was made by Bob Moses, AES executive director, and further underscores the AES’s bolstered business development campaign, which began with the 135th AES Convention in New York, resulting in record attendance, this past fall. In his new position, Kirk will spearhead sales for AES exhibition partners and sponsors, as well as work closely with Moses and Steve Green, AES business development manager.



Leveraging his experience in the music and professional audio industries, Kirk has previously managed sales and marketing efforts for Audio Media magazine and as the European sles director for the NewBay Media Group. Further, Kirk will be at the upcoming Musikmesse 2014 International Music Fair (March 12 – 15) to meet with exhibitors and potential participants about partner and sponsorship opportunities at the upcoming 136th AES Convention in Berlin and the 137th Convention in Los Angeles.

