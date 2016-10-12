Audinate Expands Australian and U.S. Headquarters

PORTLAND, ORE.—Audinate has some new digs in both Australia and the U.S., as the company has announced that it has completed renovations to both its North America headquarters in Portland, Ore., and its Australian headquarters in Sydney. The projects were an effort to support the continued adoption of the Dante audio networking technology, according to Audinate’s press release.

Audinate's new Portland office

Audinate’s Portland headquarters has moved into a new building, now located in the Albers Mill Building. The new space is triple the size of Audinate’s previous office and now includes Audiante’s new North American training center. In Australia, the expansion of the Sydney headquarters and Innovation Center doubled the size.

With the new expansion, Audinate says that it is likely to boost its staff, with an emphasis on adding software and hardware engineers in Sydney, and training and marketing resources in Portland.