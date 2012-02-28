ATTO Technology Joins Avid Certified Program



AMHERST, N.Y.: ATTO Technology today announced its participation in the AvidCertified Program. This latest certification distinguishes theATTO Express SAS 6Gb/s R680 RAID Adapteras fully compatible with Avid DS, Media Composerand Symphonyprofessional editing software. ATTO says “this solution allows end users to edit content at the fastest speeds possible.”



The certification ensures that Avid and ATTO together are providing high-performance connectivity for demanding applications in the media and entertainment market, including HD video and audio editing. The Avid Certified Program recognizes ATTO’s R680 as a qualified RAID adapter when used in conjunction with select JMR BlueStor storage systems and Avid DS, Media Composer and Symphony workflows.





