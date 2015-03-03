ATTO Technology Expands Relationship with Quantum

AMHERST, N.Y. – ATTO Technology, an Amherst, N.Y.-based provider of high-performance storage and network connectivity products, is expanding its relationship with Quantum, a San Jose, Calif.-based developer of workflow, archive and data protection technology. Specifically ATTO will offer its Celerity Fibre Channel Host Bus Adapters (HBAs) with MultiPath Director, ExpressSAS HBAs and Thunderbolt 2 technology enabled ThunderLink Desklink Devices through Quantum’s sales channels and will be supported by Quantum’s StorNext Q-Series storage systems, StorNext AEL archives and Scalar tape libraries.

ATTO provides high-performance connectivity technology for Quantum’s scale-out storage, archiving and data protection technologies as well as enabling high throughput and uninterrupted access in a variety of environments, including big data, data backup and recovery, archiving and virtualization.

ATTO’s Celerity Fibre Channel HBAs and Thunderbolt enabled Desklink Devices allow users to achieve high I/O and data throughput for growing digital assets and heterogeneous application environments enabled by Quantum’s StorNext scale-out storage technologies. Both products feature ATTO’s Advance Data Streaming Technology and Multipath Director Technology.

The combination of Quantum’s Scalar intelligent tape libraries with ATTO’s ExpressSAS HBAs will ensure consistent data transfers and connectivity thanks to low-latency and high-bandwidth connectivity, according to the companies.

ATTO and Quantum plan to develop and release more technologies throughout the year according to ATTO Vice President of Marketing and Channels Wayne Arvidson.