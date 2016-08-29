AT&T, HBO Reach Multi-platform Programming Agreement
NEW YORK and EL SEGUNDO, CALIF. – AT&T and Home Box Office announced that they have reached a multi-year, strategic agreement that will extend HBO’s content across all AT&T products.
The agreement renews HBO’s existing contract with the AT&T DirecTV and U-verse services, and will also make all HBO and Cinemax content available on DirecTV Now. AT&T expects the new streaming service to roll out by the end of the year.
AT&T and HBO are not disclosing financial and other details of the new agreement.
In addition to bringing shows like HBO’s multiple Emmy-nominated “Game of Thrones” and “Veep” to the DirecTV Now platform, HBO and Cinemax content will also be part of AT&T mobile video bundle offers. Details about those will be available at a later date.
As part of the agreement, DirecTV and U-verse customers will continue to have access to HBO and Cinemax content on linear TV, online and TV Everywhere apps.
