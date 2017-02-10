AT&T Brings 4K to Pebble Beach Pro-Am

DALLAS—The scenic coastline views of Pebble Beach Golf Course are getting the 4K treatment for the 2017 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. AT&T is providing UHD coverage of three holes on the course throughout the tournament for viewers to experience in 4K on DirecTV.

From 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET each day of the tournament, which will run through Sunday, Feb. 12, viewers will have access to 4K coverage of holes 7, 17 and 18 on the course. The coverage will be located on DirecTV 4K channel 106. The ability to access this coverage requires a Genie HD DVR and a DirecTV 4K ready TV, or a 4K TV connected to a 4K Genie Mini.

Additional DirecTV offerings for the tournament will include four screens in one on channel 701; network simulcast on channel 702; featured group coverage on channel 703; Launchpad on channel 704, which offers multi-angled coverage of drives; and ShotLink on channel 705 for a more data driven look at the tournament.

AT&T and DirecTV have offered 4K coverage at a number of other golf tournaments, including last year’s Masters, the U.S. Open and Byron Nelson tournaments.