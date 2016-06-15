AT&T, DirecTV Line Up 4K for US Open

DALLAS—AT&T and DirecTV are hitting the links once again, as the pair will once again offer 4K coverage of a major golf tournament, this time the U.S. Open. The companies previously provided special 4K coverage of the Masters in April and the AT&T Byron Nelson in May; they have also provided 4K broadcasts of some baseball games as well.

DirecTV customers can see 4K coverage from holes 3, 13 and 17 at the Oakmont Country Club in Pittsburgh for all four rounds. To receive the DirecTV 4K broadcast, viewers need to subscribe to the Ultimate or Premiere TV package, a DirecTV 4K ready TV or the latest Genie HD DVR. DirecTV 4K customers can tune-in to channel 106 to watch the broadcast.

The U.S. Open will begin Thursday, June 16 and run through Sunday, June 19.