DirecTV Preps 4K Coverage of Byron Nelson Tournament

DALLAS—Following its 4K/UHD coverage of Amen Corner at the 2016 Masters in April, AT&T and DirecTV have announced in a blog post that it will offer similar coverage for the upcoming AT&T Byron Nelson tournament.

Fans will once again be able to see a special 4K broadcast of the 17th hole at the TPC Four Seasons Resort course in Irving, Texas. DirecTV will offer the broadcast on Saturday, May 21, and Sunday, May 22, on its DirecTV 4K channel, which is part of the DirecTV Ultimate or Premier package subscription.

The AT&T Byron Nelson tournament will take place from May 19-22.