ATSC to Provide NextGen TV Progress Report in May

WASHINGTON—The Advanced Television Systems Committee says it will issue a spring 2020 progress report ahead of the NAB Show Express virtual event, May 13-14.

The “ATSC 3.0 Progress Report: Spring 2020” will allow members of the ATSC—which is tasked with developing and guiding the deployment of the new ATSC 3.0 broadcast standard (aka NextGen TV)—to provide updates on new products, services and other developments related to the anticipated deployment of NextGen TV in 62 markets this year. ATSC members include broadcasters, manufacturers and consultants involved in the development of NextGen TV.

The report will be released May 11.

For the report, “any current ATSC member is welcome to submit product, service and development news and to answer one key question about how your organization is managing through this difficult time,” the ATSC said in its announcement. “There is no charge to participate. Any ATSC member may make a submission. Platinum, Gold, Silver and Bronze sponsors may make multiple submissions and enjoy banner ad opportunities at no additional charge (details depend on sponsorship level).”