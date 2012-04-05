ATSC Board elects Jay Adrick to third term as vice chairman

Jay Adrick, Harris VP of broadcast technology, was re-elected March 15 as ATSC vice chairman for a third one-year term by a vote of the ATSC board of directors meeting.

Adrick, who is also in the midst of his third three-year term on the ATSC Board, has for five and half years been a key driving force behind Mobile DTV. In a telephone interview with Broadcast Engineering, Adrick confirmed that several critical pieces are expected to fall into place this summer that should help advance Mobile DTV among broadcasters and the public. (Editor’s note: The interview is available as a podcast.)

Beside several already announced consumer Mobile-DTV products actually becoming available to the public, the number of television broadcasters on the air with Mobile DTV service should get a boost as stations groups belonging to the Mobile Content Venture ramp up service, he said.

In terms of technology advances on the transmission side of Mobile DTV, Adrick said a new generation of low-power gap fillers are expected out at the 2012 NAB Show that will make it easier for Mobile-DTV broadcasters to reach into buildings, such as malls, and other areas where signal may be weak.

Adrick’s next major public presentation on Mobile DTV will be at the PBS Technology Conference April 11-13, 2012, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, which leads up to the opening of the 2012 NAB Show.

Adrick will join industry colleagues Charles Cooper of engineer at du Treil, Lundin & Rackle; Joe Igoe, CTO at WGBH; and moderator Jim Kutzner, senior director, Advanced Technology, PBS) for the session “Mobile DTV: Are We There Yet.” The session is scheduled for Thursday, April 12, from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the Roman Ballroom at Caesar’s Palace.