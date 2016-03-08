ATSC 3.0 Passes South Korea Test

WASHINGTON—The recent LG Electronics test of an end-to-end 4K broadcast using the ATSC 3.0 standard in South Korea on Feb. 23 has been regarded as a success. Incorporating a live camera feed with real-time IP transmissions, the test praised as a “major step for ATSC 3.0,” by John Taylor, LG spokesperson talking with TV Technology sister publication Broadcasting & Cable. “It shows the progress being made.” After the test, South Korea announced that it would begin transmitting over-the-air ATSC 3.0 starting in February 2017.

Still, questions remain on just how important this news truly was for the next-gen standard. And it differs depending on who you ask.

