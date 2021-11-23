Atomos Unveils New AtomOS Features For NINJA V, NINJA V+

MELBOURNE, Australia—Atomos has released AtomOS 10.71 firmware for the NINJA V and NINJA V+ monitor-recorder devices, bringing Apple ProRes RAW format video recording to filmmakers using legacy Sony FS series, Canon ES R5 and Panasonic LUMIX BS1H cameras.

The latest release also offers new features for AtomX CAST and compatibility with the NINJA V+, the company said.

The NINJA V+ Pro Kit (or NINJA V+ with the AtomX SDI Unit and SDI RAW activation) now supports the recording of ProRes RAW from the FS5, FS5MKII, FS700 and FS700r with continuous output directly from the sensor up to 2K 240fps, 4K 60fps and 4K 120fps for four-second bursts, it said. (A paid RAW upgrade from Sony is required.)

RAW output at 4K 60fps and 2K up to 240fps can also be added to the Sony FS7 or FS7MKII with the XDCA-FS7 module, it said.

Combining the Canon EOS R5 with the Atomos NINJA V supports recording of up to 5K RAW. The camera’s 45 Megapixel full-frame sensor can deliver 5K images that allow high resolution reframing and stabilization. Working with 8K RAW on the NINJA V+ provides a huge canvas from reframing of 4K crops and increased image fidelity, it said.

Adding the NINJA V or the NINJA V+ to a Panasonic LUMIX BS1H rig allows recordings of 5.9K 30fps, 4.1K 60fps and 3.5K 50fps anamorphic. By uniting the LUMIX BS1H with the NINJA V/V+ filmmakers can be sure the image they see is the image they record, the company said.

The company’s new updates for AtomX CAST offer compatibility with the NINJA V+, picture overlays, Picture-in-Picture (PiP) recording and a dip to black/white transition. Others include support for interlaced inputs, an option for audio delay and bug fixes, Atomos said.

The ability to record a clean program feed or one with TX graphics, PiP and transitions directly to SSD makes the AtomX CAST well-suited for fast turnaround live productions, it added.

Existing NINJA V and NINJA V+ users can click the link to update their firmware .