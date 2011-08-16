Atomos unveils major software update for Ninja HD field recorder

Atomos has released AtomOS 2.0, the latest software release for the company’s 10-bit uncompressed HD to Apple ProRes field recorder, monitor and playback device.

News features include:

• Playback of ProRes clips at the Ninja’s full-screen resolution;

• Touch-screen scrub navigation with instant seek to any point;

• Shuttle controls;

• Frame-by-frame advance and reverse;

• Complete on-set navigation and review of shots; and

• All touchscreen controls.

The release also includes support for time of day timecode for mutlicamera shoots and improved file naming with support for sequential clip naming for easy filing and review.