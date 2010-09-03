Atlona Technologies releases HDMI audio de-embedder

Atlona Technologies, a leading manufacturer of AV connectivity products, has released a high-quality HDMI 1.3 audio de-embedder designed for users to isolate high-quality digital audio signals from multiple HDMI sources. The AT-HD577 is an advanced, professional version of the previous AT-HD570. The AT-HD577 offers a number of options to reroute the audio, including standard stereo (RCA) audio, digital coaxial and optical. This new, advanced Audio De-embedder gives users the availability to remove the audio from an HDMI source so it can be rerouted to a secondary audio output device. The unit offers 2 x 1 HDMI switching for applications requiring easy access to multiple HDMI sources such as PC HDMI/DVI devices.

The AT-HD577 offers high-bit-rate HDMI 1.3 data that can scale down the color depth, allowing compliancy with HDMI 1.2 and DVI 1.1 to ease the limitation of the transmission distance and gain higher compatibility to the display without noticeable video degradation. The beneficial purpose of replacing the AT-HD577 with RCA instead of the AT-HD570’s 3.5mm ports was specifically for the purpose of more conventional audio ports for easier connection to alternative audio sources. To broaden the spectrum of HDMI audio output, high-quality 7.1-channel analog audio outputs and stereo S/PDIF in both Toslink and RCA connectors are seamlessly integrated into this new unit.