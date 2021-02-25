ATEME Touts Role of TITAN Live Compression in ATSC 3.0 Deployments

PARIS—Compression and video delivery solutions specialist ATEME announced its TITAN Live software compression solution was used in more than half of the ATSC 3.0 deployments in North America last year.

“Having played a key role in the development of this standard, ATEME remains committed to helping more stations across the U.S. and in other markets seamlessly adopt ATSC 3.0 over the next few years as rollout continues, to realize the benefits of this standard,” said ATEME CTO Mickaël Raulet.

Sinclair Broadcast Group was among the U.S. broadcasters to deploy ATEME's solutions, including for the May 2020 3.0 launch of its KSNV NBC and KVCW CW affiliates in Las Vegas, the company said.

The launch is particularly noteworthy because it marked the first time full-power multistation commercial NextGen TV service was deployed in the United States. This rollout also was the first implementation of a remote ATSC 3.0 launch with ATEME’s efficient deployment method, which the company expects to become widespread as more stations deploy 3.0, it said.

Before ATSC 3.0 deployment began, ATEME supported every major 3.0 field test, including trials by NAB, the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) and Pearl TV.

ATEME’s TITAN Live compression has also helped broadcasters with their ATSC 1.0 refreshes, enabling increased channel counts, which is important as broadcasters consolidate legacy DTV service on a single tower to make way for NextGen TV, the company said.