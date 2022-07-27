Ateme to Showcase End-To-End Solutions For Video Delivery at IBC2022

AMSTERDAM—Ateme has announced that it will return to IBC in Amsterdam, from September 9th to 12th, to showcase its end-to-end solutions for video delivery - from contribution and media supply chain management all the way to the CDN - as well as its monetization options, including Dynamic Ad Insertion and 5G.

During the show Ateme will offer use case demonstrations both at Ateme’s stand (1.D71) and in other areas of the RAI.

“We could not be more excited about joining the industry once again at IBC 2022,” says Remi Beaudouin, chief strategy officer at Ateme. “We plan a packed showcase illustrating how our end-to-end Cloud solutions really help our customers engage their audiences with smooth and flawless delivery, while generating new revenue flows. By owning and mastering the full technology stack of compression, packaging and streaming – and so all the server-side analytics associated with these – we are in a unique position to provide solutions that can dynamically deliver the best content experience. We look forward to welcoming everybody to our stand at IBC.”

Activities at the ATEME booth include:

Monetization & high QoE over 5G. Ateme will showcase high-efficiency fixed wireless access, in-venue content delivery & car entertainment over 5G.

The content factory. Ateme will show its media supply chain technology: a manage-by-exception, no-code/low-code solution to automate file-based workflows for file-to-file and live-to-file aggregation, quality control and publishing, on-prem and in the Cloud.

Contribution to the Cloud. Ateme’s contribution encoder/decoder using SRT and RIST, 2110, JPG XS distribution links to the Cloud will be showcased at the show.

Next-gen headend. Ateme will show its converged headend solution, which can offer more video content at higher resolutions and overall better quality. It will demonstrate DVB-I solutions to reach customers on any screen mixing broadcast and broadband to add customer experience channels – while reducing the carbon footprint with high bandwidth efficiency.

E2E OTT solution. Ateme will showcase its technology enabling low-latency live streaming at scale.

Ateme will also demonstrate solutions that simplify workflows for personalization and Dynamic Ad Insertion (DAI).

In addition, Ateme will show these solutions on other booths: