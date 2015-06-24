ATEME Receives Frost & Sullivan Award

PARIS, MIAMI & SINGAPORE – Frost & Sullivan has awarded ATEME with the Frost & Sullivan Award for Global Video Encoder & Transcoder Product Leadership. Frost & Sullivan determines the recipient of the award based on findings from comprehensive research coverage of the video encoding and transcoding industry.

ATEME’s award-winning product line includes the TITAN Live software compression product designed for cable, DTH and OTT; the TITAN File multi-codec/format video transcoding software; and Kyrion encoder-decoders for contribution over satellite and IP networks.

“ATEME remains true to its legacy of implementing tomorrow’s technology today, and allows every content company – broadcaster, pay TV operator or content creator – to efficiently deliver beautiful, compelling content,” said Avni Rambhia, principal analyst for Frost & Sullivan.