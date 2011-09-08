ATEME Displaying Transcoder Technology at IBC 2011



AMSTERDAM: Broadcast quality video compression systems provider ATEME is at this year’s IBC gathering to promote their various transcoding solutions for multiscreen and contribution delivery.



Broadcast contribution offerings include the Kyrion CM3102 and Kyrion CM4101 encoders with built-in DVB-S/DVB-S2 satellite modulation. A CM4101 model will be operating in a SNG truck outside, broadcasting over the Ka band to a DR8400 decoder.



Multiscreen delivery offerings include the TITAN transcoding platform, providing files for VOD, live transport streams and adaptive streaming formats compliant with Apple HLS or Microsoft Smooth Streaming protocols for IPTV and OTT. A Smartrate SR1000 rate allocator will be on display alongside Kyrion encoders and a MC3100 multiplexer as part of the company’s complete turnkey video distribution solution.



ATEME will be at booth 1.F70.



