[CORRECTED] Ateliere Offers $29.7M to Acquire Codemill

Ateliere Creative Technologies has announced that it has offered to acquire Codemill, a Swedish-based provider of media workflow software solutions in an all stock transaction worth more than SEK 313 million (US$29M).

Shares of Codemill being traded on the NASDAQ are currently priced at SEK 23.00 and with 13,621,653 outstanding shares, the total value of the transaction is SEK 313.3 million (US$29.7 million), Ateliere said, adding that the amount offered represents 53.3% more than the closing price of SEK 15.00 at the close of February.

On Friday, Codemill reported annual rate of recurring revenue in January was SEK 43.9 million and the closing cash for February 2025 is expected to be SEK 37 million, taking into account the opening cash balance, accounts receivable, accounts payable, loans and salaries and fees. It said its goal "is to reach total sales of approximately SEK 80 million and recurring revenue of SEK 52 million in 2025, with an EBITDA margin of approximately 30%."

Ateliere, based in Los Angeles, provides software solutions for content management, distribution, and workflow automation. Ateliere says the combined company will help the company reach its ultimate goal of an end-to-end solution.

“In today's rapidly evolving media landscape, where convergence and consolidation have become the norm, the combination of Ateliere and CodeMill represents a pivotal response to industry disruption,” the company said in its announcement. “This strategic union creates a comprehensive, next generation, end-to-end media technology platform encompassing the entire content workflow, including global distribution through AI-powered cloud automation.

“The integration of Ateliere's cloud-native content supply chain solutions with Accurate.Video product suite, Accurate Player SDK, Cantemo MAM, and its bespoke Digital Services delivers immediate value through complementary technologies,” the company added. “The combined platform eliminates workflow inefficiencies, reduces manual processes, and significantly accelerates time-to-market—all critical advantages for broadcasters, streaming platforms, and global media companies. Together, these companies will establish the industry's first truly end-to-end automated system capable of managing content operations from production and localization to distribution and consumption at an unprecedented scale.”

Ateliere says the acquisition will have no negative impact on Codemill's workforce with cost savings coming primarily from streamlining overlapping procedures.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“The combined entity will focus on expansion, strengthening market presence and enhancing technological capabilities to create competitive advantages and a true differentiator in the marketplace,” the company said. “CodeMill's existing locations and core operations will remain unchanged, ensuring business continuity while driving long-term growth.”

Dan Goman, CEO of Ateliere, comments:

"As media convergence reshapes our industry, seamless media management is no longer a luxury—it’s a necessity. The Ateliere-CodeMill combination brings us closer to realizing our vision of powering the entire content workflow, from concept to consumer. Ateliere Connect remains the cloud foundation that streamlines content operations, while CodeMill's advanced technology significantly expands our capabilities across entirety of content workflows. This integration delivers exactly what the market demands: accelerated time-to-market, reduced operational costs, and a truly unified media supply chain. By merging our strengths, we’re not just improving workflows—we’re redefining how broadcasters, streaming services, and global media enterprises create, manage, and monetize content in a rapidly evolving digital landscape."

This article has been updated to correct monetary figures.