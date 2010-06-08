Astro B.yond HD service gears up for World Cup with OmniBus iTX

MEASAT Broadcast Network Systems has chosen the iTX broadcast automation and playout platform from OmniBus Systems to power the launch of the new Astro B.yond HD service. Astro, one of Malaysia's largest pay-TV operators, went live with Astro B.yond HD at the end of 2009 and is now scaling up its iTX infrastructure to include 10 dedicated channels for live coverage of all 64 matches of the 2010 World Cup.

Astro B.yond, a multiphased innovative service that will provide an HD broadcast from Astro to direct-to-home satellite operators in Southeast Asia, will broadcast primarily in 1080i. Astro's program of development includes the planned introduction of PVR and VOD services, together with IP connectivity.