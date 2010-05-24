Assimilate, Telairity support 3-D AVS test broadcast in China

At the China International Cultural Industry Fair (ICIF), May 14-17, the ShenZen Media Group showed a real-time 3-D TV broadcast using the Chinese video standard known as AVS. The trial was supported by technology from Assimilate and Telairity, which have partnered to offer broadcasters a streamlined, real-time solution for delivery of 3-D TV productions with high-quality imagery to audiences.

At the 2010 NAB Show in Las Vegas, Assimilate and Telairity teamed to offer the stereo broadcast of an H.264 encoded stream, and now did so again at ICIF with ShenZen TV showing the broadcast of an AVS stereo stream.

Assimilate’s Scratch digital finishing software offers the 3ality 3Play Pro, which works with Telairity’s real-time AVS HD encoder. The combination of Assimilate software, 3ality and Telairity technologies enables distribution, content collaboration and remote approvals and provides a low-cost, high-quality broadcast delivery platform for 3-D TV in AVS or H.264.