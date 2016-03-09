ASPEN Adds TV 2

TORONTO—Add another name to the list of manufacturers and end users who have joined the ASPEN Community, as the coalition has announced that Norway broadcaster TV 2 is the latest to adopt the ASPEN framework for creating IP facilities.

Adaptive Sample Picture Encapsulation is a standards-based, open format that moves uncompressed UHD, 3G, HD and SD signals over MPEG-2 transport streams. According to ASPEN, it provides a framework for transporting separated video, audio and metadata as independent IP multicast streams.

TV 2 joins a group of more than 30 companies as part of the ASPEN Community. Some of those companies include AJA, Deltacast, Embrionix, Evertz, Leader Electronics, Myricom, NEP Group, Phabrix, Ross Video and Vizrt.