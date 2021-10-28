Asia's largest ICVFX Studio Taps Brompton For LED Processing

LONDON—Brompton Technology has announced that it will be supplying 4K Tessera SX40 processors to drive four large LED walls that are all part of a next generation virtual production hub located in Hanam, South Korea.

With a total area of 11,265 square meters and the largest LED wall in Korea, VA Corporation’s new VA Studio Hanam provides state-of-the-art in-camera visual effects (ICVFX) facilities and was created in partnership with ARK Ventures Inc.

“Korea has quickly embraced Virtual Production as a tool for storytelling, and it has been a privilege to work with ARK Ventures to support VA Corporation in creating their VA Studio Hanam studios,” says Luke Hurford, Brompton’s regional technical manager (APAC). “With newer Tessera software features such as ShutterSync, Frame Remapping and 3D LUT import complimenting existing features such as Dynamic Calibration and HDR, we are confident that VA Studio Hanam includes three main facilities, all featuring cutting-edge technology provided by ARK Ventures, including ROE Visual LED screens and Brompton Tessera processing.

With a floor area of 405 square meters, the smallest is Studio A, which features two ROE Sapphire 1.5 LED walls driven by a Tessera S8 and two Tessera SX40, along with four Tessera XD 10G data distribution units.

Studio B, meanwhile, has a floor area of 643 square meters. Its large, curved LED wall is made up of ROE Black Pearl 2, driven by four Tessera SX40 and seven Tessera XD units.

Studio C is Asia's largest virtual studio with the biggest oval LED wall in Korea (53.5m wide x 8m high x 19m in diameter). It has a total floor area of 1,088 square meters and a 360-degree LED studio which comprises ROE Black Pearl 2 with ROE Black Marble 4 for the floor. Ten Tessera SX40 power the LED volume and 26 Tessera XD 10G data distribution units deliver a flexible single box solution that addresses the challenges of such a complex LED display set up.

Each studio is further equipped with ROE Carbon CB5 LED panels for additional light or side fill. All panels have been dynamically calibrated with Brompton’s Hydra measurement system, unlocking the full potential of the LEDs and enabling features such as Brompton High Dynamic Range (HDR).

“Brompton processing has firmly established itself as the leader in LED processing for live performance and now for virtual production and XR infrastructures, too,” explained David Oh, managing director/CTO at ARK Ventures. “It was a no-brainer for us to select Tessera for such a meaningful project and to utilize Brompton’s revolutionary Dynamic Calibration technology to make our LED panels Brompton HDR-ready. We are really excited to see the creative content production opportunities this high-level processing technology will bring to the VA Corporation team.”