ASG Bolsters Engineering Staff With Three New Additions

EMERYVILLE, CALIF.

Advanced Systems Group (ASG) has expanded its engineering staff with the recent hire of Gary Schneider, Keith Pintner, and Chris Sullivan. All three had been associated with Media Vision Integration (MVI), a California professional audiovisual systems integration firm and have a broad base of experience in the design and construction of broadcast, film and post-production facilities.

"It is rare for a company to have the opportunity to welcome three employees with this level of engineering expertise at the same time," said Dave Van Hoy, president, ASG. "We are very pleased to add Gary, Keith and Chris to the ASG team, and we look forward to adding their talents to our upcoming projects."

Schneider served as president and chief executive officer of MVI for more than 16 years. Pintner worked at MVI for 14 years as a senior project manager and systems engineer. Sullivan did system engineering work for MVI for six years before joining ASG.

All three will be based at ASG’s main office facility in Emeryville.