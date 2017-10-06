ASC To Honor Four For Outstanding Achievement

LOS ANGELES—The American Society of Cinematographers announced it will honor four cinematographers for their outstanding achievement at the 32nd ASC Awards Gala, Feb. 17, 2018, in Hollywood, Calif.

Alan Caso

The society will honor Russell Carpenter with its Lifetime Achievement Award; Russell Boyd with the International Award; Alan Caso with the Career Achievement in Television Award; and Stephen Lighthill with the Presidents Award.

Carpenter received an Academy Award for his work on James Cameron’s “Titanic,”which received 11 Oscars. The film also earned best cinematography awards for Carpenter from the ASC and Chicago Film Critics.

Boyd has received an Oscar for his visuals on Peter Weir’s “Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World.”

Caso has more than 50 TV credits, earning two Emmy nominations for his work on “Six Feet Under,” as well as recognition for “Into the West”and “George Wallace.”

Lighthill began his career shooting network news and documentaries, including contributions to Oscar-nominated documentary “Berkeley in the ‘60s,” “Gimme Shelter,” and CBS’ “60 Minutes.” His breakthrough film was “The Lawnmower Man,” which demonstrated pioneering computer graphics in filmmaking.

Commenting on the honorees, ASC President Kees van Oostrum said the four have “have accomplished a compelling array of visuals throughout their careers,” “excelled in the art and craft of cinematography” and “demonstrated leadership and mentorship.”