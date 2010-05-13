Aruna Media selects SENSIO as technology partner for live 3-D delivery of 2010 World Cup

Aruna Media AG has selected SENSIO Technologies as its live 3-D events technology partner. The two companies have teamed up for Aruna's 3-D distribution of the 2010 World Cup to cinemas and stadiums worldwide. Aruna, which owns the World Cup live broadcast rights for out-of-home 3-D HD, will distribute 3-D content in the SENSIO 3D format worldwide.

SENSIO 3D is a proprietary, frame-compatible format for high-quality professional stereoscopic signal processing. Developed and perfected by SENSIO over the last 10 years, this mature technology has been used for many of the commercial and non-commercial live 3-D events produced around the world. For the 2010 World Cup, SENSIO will work with Aruna's technical staff to support local digital cinema integrators for the system design, testing and implementation of the live 3-D broadcast network.

The 2010 FIFA World Cup is expected to exceed the tournament's 2006 cumulative audience total, in and out of home, of 26.29 billion viewers. Following the successful conclusion of this summer's matches, Aruna and SENSIO will continue their partnership, bringing other high-profile live sports events to cinemas worldwide in 3-D.