Artel Video Systems Unveils Artel Care
WESTFORD, MASS.—Artel Video has announced the launch of its new multi-tiered services program, Artel Care. This new program from the IP and fiber-based media transport system provider includes technical support, software updates and enhancements, hardware repair and replacement coverage, and other service-level commitments.
Artel is offering Artel Care in three packages: Gold, Platinum and Diamond.
The company will showcase its Artel Care services at the upcoming 2016 NAB Show in Las Vegas.
