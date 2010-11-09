Artel develops 3Gb/s-SDI signal generator, test module

Westford, MA-based Artel is now shipping a low-cost, multiformat 3Gb/s-SDI capable signal generator and test module, the DLT710, which is a new module for the company’s DL4000 digital video-over-fiber transport system. The new module is designed for simple, automatic link verification of all serial digital video formats.

The module functions as both a signal generator and functional test monitor for 3Gb/s-SDI, HD-SDI, SD-SDI, DVB-ASI and ATSC formats, making it ideal for verification of single or multiformat video links. The DLT710 offers the ability to generate and verify both compressed and uncompressed video formats as well as automatically sequence through all preselected formats.

The company said that in less than five minutes, users can verify circuit performance for all types of digital video signal formats and standards. Used in conjunction with DL-Manager, the module will log CRC and EDH errors, loss of video and other errors and activities. The DLT710 is compatible with any DL4000 platform chassis and can be packaged in a rugged travel case along with the DL4100 single-slot chassis.