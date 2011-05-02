ARRIS Releases New Transcoder Line



Communications technology company ARRIS announced the release of their newest breakthrough in transcoding, the VIPr 4000 Series video transcoding platform.



The 4000 Series boasts an array of capabilities, including MPEG-4 adaptive streaming, video fragmentation and packaging of live content for multiple screen applications for ATSC and DVB standards, as well as MPEG-4 transcoding. The VIPr 4000 series also features an enhanced chassis.



The flagship product in this line is the VIPr 4800, which can generate live multi-screen video output through adaptive bit rate streaming. The 4800 can output video at multiple resolutions, multiple bit rates and for multiple device types, including tablets, smartphones, personal computers and televisions.



The ARRIS VIPr 4400 platform offers MPEG-2 to MPEG-4 transcoding and MPEG-4 re-encoding with integrated statistical multiplexing to ensure optimal bandwidth utilization and high quality video, the company said in a press release.



Bill Hogan, ARRIS VP of Digital Video Solutions Product Line Management, was boastful of the new line of products. "With these new technology capabilities, we are confident that the VIPr platform remains one of the best in the industry, offering unparalleled live content encoding and transcoding capabilities that will give operators a competitive advantage as they expand their video services across multiple video-capable devices," he said.



