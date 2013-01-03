Arris Advertising Insertion Technology Wins Technical Emmy

SUWANEE, GA. – Arris Group said it won a 2012 Technical & Engineering Emmy Award, its fifth since 2004. Arris’s SkyVision technology won for “development and commercialization of digital infrastructure for local cable ad insertion.”



The company’s SkyVision enables operators to enhance and expand their existing TV advertising models and perform targeted, advanced video-on-demand advertising and local insertion on digital cable networks from a single insertion system. SkyVision advertising management solutions are based on technology created by SkyConnect, Inc., which was ultimately acquired by Arris.



Arris said SkyVision solutions have captured approximately 60 percent of the North American market,” and deliver more than 6 million ad transactions a day.



NATAS will present the Technology & Engineering Emmy Awards in Las Vegas on Jan. 10 in conjunction with the CES 2013 Trade Show.