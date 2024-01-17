ARRI Unveils 360 EVO Stabilized Remote Head

MUNICH—ARRI has announced the 360 EVO, its top-of-the-line stabilized remote head featuring 360-degree rotation on the roll and pan axes, a robust design and remote system integration.

Building on the success of the SRH-360, the remote head shares a new GUI and multiple accessories with TRINITY 2, creating an integrated lineup of hard and soft-mounted stabilizer options, the company said.

ARRI has scaled up the technology that enables 360-degree rotation on the roll axis that is part of TRINITY 2 for the ARRI 360 EVO three-axis stabilized remote head. Even more dynamic roll-axis shots can be achieved by mounting the head to a crane or a cable cam above a live broadcast event, it said.

Running on the same software platform as TRINITY 2, the new head also shares the cables, brackets and same plates for mounting different cameras. Both can be controlled by the same tools, such as ARRI’s Digital Remote Wheels DRW-1 and new Digital Encoder Head DEH-2, it said.

LBUS connectivity enables efficient digital and metadata workflows, while the new software and GUI are focused on long-term Unreal Engine integration to facilitate virtual production. Plug-and-play control of the 360 EVO over the internet will be possible in the future when using an authorized repeater cloud service, it said.

The 360 EVO offers:

360-degree roll-axis rotation

Support for payloads up to 66 pounds

Compact size

Versatile connectivity

High-capacity 12/24 V camera power supply

Rock Steady stabilization—even at long focal lengths

Shipments and upgrades for the SRH-360 are expected in Q1.

More information is on the company’s website .