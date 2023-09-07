ARRI Studio New York Opens for Production

NEW YORK—ARRI has opened a compact, multipurpose studio facility focusing on advertising and commercial production that provides a cost-effective production infrastructure with access to ARRI’s high-quality, trusted camera and lighting systems.

“ARRI has been at the forefront of virtual production innovation from its origins in high-end film and feature production,” explained Stephan Ukas-Bradley, vice president of solutions at ARRI Americas. “At ARRI Studio New York, clients benefit from ARRI’s comprehensive knowledge and brand excellence including high-quality camera and lighting technology, and workflow integration. This means they can fully concentrate on their production and maximize their time on set.”

The facility, which is located at ARRI’s premises in New York City, offers a turnkey studio configuration with space for live audience for corporate videos, interview-style setups, town-hall presentations, educational and training clips, fashion shoots, and music videos, the company reported.

Built around a curved LED wall with image-based lighting design, ARRI Studio New York also offers an efficient, user-friendly introduction to virtual production with in-house creative and technical support that is designed to help advertising and commercial clients reduce costs and carbon footprint by avoiding crew travel to multiple locations, consistency in weather and daylight conditions, and real-time virtualization, the company said.

The studio is operated by ARRI, with clients able to tap into the technical insights of in-house support staff including Creative Producer Luis Feliciano. Clients have access to the full inventory of ARRI Rental’s professional camera and lighting equipment.

“ARRI serves the best creatives in the world, who shoot award-wining productions with our equipment and services," Andy Shipsides, president North America ARRI Rental, added. "ARRI Studio New York not only offers leading production infrastructure and convenience. But agencies and corporate customers can also expect a supportive environment, ensuring all creative needs are met under one roof.”

For more information and booking, visit https://www.arri.com/arri-studio-new-york.