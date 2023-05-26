ARRI Rental Services Opens Toronto Facility

TORONTO—ARRI Rental North America has opened a new 8,200-square-foot facility in Toronto to provide comprehensive access to its rental services and equipment, such as the ALEXA 65 camera and DNA, Moviecam and HEROES lenses.

The new facility, which offers a 2,600 square-foot creative space to support filmmakers so they can experience ARRI products and technology, is a sign of the company’s commitment to the thriving Canadian film community, it said.

“Toronto has long been recognized as a leading production hub for both the Canadian and North American film industries, and we are excited to be part of this vibrant community,” said Andy Shipsides, president of ARRI Rental North America. “By having a presence in Toronto, we can provide local access to our top-of-the-line equipment and unparalleled technical expertise, ultimately helping our clients bring their creative visions to life. We look forward to working closely with the Toronto film community and contributing to its continued growth and success.”

The ARRI Creative Space is a fully outfitted studio. It includes the full line of ALEXA cameras, Signature lenses, lighting, Pro Camera Accessories and Camera Stabilizer Systems. ARRI specialists conduct product demos, facilitate camera and lens tests and provide customer support, the company said.

The new facility is the company’s third in Canada, joining offices in Vancouver and Calgary. It is located at 94 Advanced Road, Etobicoke Ontario M8Z 2T7.