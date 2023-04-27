ARRI Relocates Asia-Pacific Subsidiary To Singapore

SINGAPORE—ARRI Asia-Pacific has relocated its Hong Kong office to a 3,600-square-foot facility in Singapore and held a grand opening ceremony April 25 with an open house to mark the occasion.

Top management from Germany, including Executive Board members Matthias Erb, chairman, Lars Weyer, CFO, and industry leaders from the moving image library in the Asia-Pacific region were on hand.

ARRI Asia Pte. Ltd., the official name of the new subsidiary in Singapore, is part of ARRI Asia-Pacific, which also includes ARRI Korea, ARRI Japan and ARRI Australia. Together, they provide sales and services to the entire Asia-Pacific region, the company said.

“The inauguration of the Singapore subsidiary in the heart of the Asia-Pacific market symbolizes a new phase in ARRI’s venture in the region,” said Erb. “It shows how vital the region, including its emerging markets, is for ARRI. Together with our customers, we plan to significantly increase our activities here.”

Located in Marina Centre in Singapore, the new office is a multi-purpose creative space that can be converted for equipment demonstrations, ARRI Academy training and company events. The office also includes an open concept workspace, adaptable meeting rooms and a collaboration corner to enhance productivity and efficiency, it said.

The subsidiary also houses a fully equipped 3,000-square-foot service center for maintenance and repairs as well as warehouse space.