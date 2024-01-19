ARRI Named Official Lighting Provider for 40th Sundance Film Festival

PARK CITY, Utah—ARRI has announced that it has been named the Official Lighting Provider for the prestigious 40th edition of the Sundance Film Festival.

ARRI, together with wholly owned subsidiary Illumination Dynamics, is providing the Sundance Film Festival with ARRI’s state-of-the-art lighting solutions, including SkyPanel S30-C, SkyPanel S60-C, and ARRI Orbiter fixtures at premiere event venues, stages, and lounges.

“As we mark our 40th Sundance Film Festival, we are excited to collaborate with ARRI and use their innovative lighting technologies to help us create dynamic festival environments and shine a light on all the creators who are taking part in press lines before introducing their films to audiences at the Festival,” says Tammie Rosen, chief communications officer, Sundance Institute.

Glenn Kennel, president and CEO of ARRI Americas, added that “ARRI has been an active participant of the Sundance Film Festival for many years and 2024 is no exception. Together with Carly Barber, CEO at Illumination Dynamics, we are proud to support this important venue for independent storytelling.”

The ARRI classic SkyPanel series delivers industry-celebrated color accuracy with fully tunable LED technology, achieving outstanding color mixing in a compact form factor ideal for live events. With high-quality color rendition and a wide gamut, ARRI SkyPanels produce naturalistic lighting across all skin tones, the company said.

The ARRI Orbiter provides all the light shaping benefits of a point light source while offering the rich color qualities that convince filmmakers time and time again to choose ARRI lighting for their productions. Its exclusive LED design and interchangeable optics produce a highly versatile light with outstanding and accurate color. The Orbiter also enables lighting designers to craft distinctive looks for live events, the company said.

The 2024 Sundance Film Festival takes place January 18 to 28 in Park City, Salt Lake City, and the Sundance Resort in Utah, USA. Founded by Robert Redford in 1981, the Sundance Film Festival has introduced global audiences to groundbreaking films and discovered new voices that have gone on to profoundly impact entertainment and culture.