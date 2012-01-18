Archion Enhances Avid Workflows



BURBANK, CALIF.: Archion Technologies is now offering Avid project sharing on its EditStor ES Shared Storage System. EditStor ES provides real Avid project sharing that enables complete collaboration between multiple Avid editors simultaneously working on the same open project.



EditStor ES is a shared storage system that has been specifically designed with the level of features and scalability needed for media workflows, including such functionality as project sharing and on the fly volume expansion. Project sharing on EditStor ES is transparent to the Avid workflow. When projects are placed on EditStor ES volumes, several users can work on the same project at the same time. Using the native locking mechanism, Avid editors do not have to keep track of who is currently working in a bin -- the lock shows them. This allows only one user to write to a bin, but allows multiple users to read the files in that bin. This ensures that changes aren’t inadvertently overwritten to clips or sequences in the bin.



Other features include:

• On-the-fly volume expansion without interruption

• High-performance 10 GigE to support demanding file types

• Hot scalable storage that enables expansion without shutting down

• User-friendly administrator console offers simple management

• Compatibility with Windows, Linux and Mac OS



A complete EditStor ES starts at $17,995, while a 64TB system can be configured for less than $50,000. Systems are available for immediate delivery.





