APTS Forms CEO Search Committee

ARLINGTON, VA.: The Association of Public Television Stations is seeking a new executive leader. The group’s board has formed a CEO search committee to fill the vacancy left by Larry Sidman, who left April 1 after nearly a year on the job. (See “Sidman resigns as APTS president” at Current.org.)



Committee co-chairs are Polly Anderson, general manger of KNME-TV in Albuquerque, N.M., and Elizabeth Christopherson, president of the Rita Allen Foundation in Princeton, N.J.



Committee members include APTS Board Chairman Rod Bates, general manager of Nebraska Educational Telecommunication; DeAnne Hamilton, general manager of WKAR-TV in East Lansing, Mich.; John Harris III, president of Prairie Public Television in Fargo, N.D.; Skip Hinton, president of NETA; Tom Karlo, general manager of KPBS-TV in San Diego, Calif.; and Lonna Thompson, APTS acting president. The committee will develop a job description, set a timeline, and evaluate search firms, the APTS said.

-- Deborah D. McAdams