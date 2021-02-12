APTS Elects 2021 Board Officers, Trustees

WASHINGTON—America’s Public Television Stations (APTS) has elected its new board leaders and board members, who will officially begin their terms on Feb. 22.

Andrew Russell, president and CEO of PBS SoCal and KCET in Los Angeles, has been elected to the role of chair of the board. Susi Elkins, director of Broadcasting and general manager of WKAR Public Media at Michigan State University in East Lansing, Mich., is the new professional vice chair. David Stewart II, immediate past board chair of Nine PBS in St. Louis, will serve as the lay vice chair.

Newly elected board trustees include: Eric Easter, lay trustee of WHUT in Washington, D.C.; and Anthony Hayes, chief operating officer and general manager of New England Public Media in Springfield, Mass.

A number of trustees were re-elected this year as well, including W. Craig Fugate, at-large trustee in Gainesville, Fla.; Jeffrey Gilbert, board chair of New Hampshire PBS; Mimi Chapin Gregory, lay trustee of WGCU in Fort Myers, Fla.; and Edward Ulman, president and CEO of Alaska Public Media.