Applied Electronics Adds to Lawo Distribution in Canada

TORONTO and MISSISSUAGA, ONTARIO—Lawo North America Corp. announced that systems integrator Applied Electronics Limited has joined Lawo’s network of authorized resellers. The company will offer Lawo’s full line of audio, video and AV-over-IP networking systems.



Applied Electronics will market Lawo’s premium mc² series audio consoles as well as a full range of IP-based networking audio systems for radio broadcasters, all supported by their routing technology. In addition, the company will be introducing Lawo’s new V_line products, the V_pro8 multichannel video processor and V_link4 for remote broadcast production, which features multiple user-selectable video codecs, accepts 3G/HD/SD-SDI and MADI I/O and provides a one-box system for all the requirements of IP video and audio contribution.