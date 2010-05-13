Appear TV highlights MPEG-4 HD decoding technology

At the 2010 NAB Show, Appear TV showcased its advanced MPEG-4 HD decoding technology, which makes it possible for broadcasters and service providers to decode via a single chassis up to 30 HD streams.

The company’s MPEG-4 HD decoding technology can decode up to 30 HD channels in MPEG-2 SD/HD or MPEG-4 AVC/SD/HD format, including HD to SD downconversion. The module supports SD/HD-SDI output with two or four stereo audio tracks per channel.

The new decoding module can be used with Appear TV’s DC1x00, SC2x00 and MC3x00 chassis together with any combination of standard I/O modules.