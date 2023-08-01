Appear To Emphasize ‘Elegant Engineering’ Approach To Products At IBC 2023

OSLO, Norway—Appear has announced it will highlight how “elegant engineering” has promoted greater efficiency and created other benefits for users of its X Platform, XC Platform and NEO series during IBC 2023, Sept. 15-18, at the RAI Amsterdam.

“We believe that if our engineering is as elegant as possible, then our media processing and transport solutions will always be more power-, space-, and operationally efficient than our competitors,” said Appear CEO Thomas Bostrøm Jørgensen.

“This approach has been a critical element in becoming a world-leader in premium live event contribution," he continued. "At IBC 2023, we will show how and why many of the world’s largest rightsholders use Appear solutions to get their footage from stadium to studio and beyond.”

The company will share updates on its initial trials of hardware-accelerated Secure Reliable Transport (SRT).

“Traditionally our customers have relied on expensive satellite links and dedicated fiber circuits; the high density of our new hardware-accelerated SRT provides an option to make game-changing reductions to video transport OPEX costs,” he said.

The Appear IBC 2023 booth will have a sports-bar feel with three main demonstration pods, showcasing:

Live contribution with the X Platform, an all-in-one integrated solution that makes it possible to create operational efficiencies while saving energy and rack-space.

A Network Operation Center (NOC), demonstrating how Appear’s solutions provide operational confidence through workflow security, management and monitoring.

The NEO Series, supporting linear and OTT distribution with the multiple functionalities and density of the X Platform and XC Platform as well as offering the company’s high-capacity server-based compression solution. Recently, NEO Series has been deployed by media companies that are taking back some functionality from the cloud to on-premise, to deliver better cost-effectiveness and efficiency.

See Appear at IBC Stand 1.C61.