AP, Iatakoo Partner on Remote Production Tracking, File Delivery

AUSTIN, Texas—Iatakoo, a workflow developer for the broadcast and production industries, has announced that it is partnering with the Associated Press on assignment tracking and file delivery across platforms.

To achieve this, the two sides are integrating the Iatakoo Manifest—a collaboration tool that facilitates discovery, tracking and request of media files—and AP’s ENPS news production system. Through the integration, assignments in ENPS can be matched with video files delivered by Iatakoo.

Users can request a story and have it automatically deliver to the desired workflow as soon as it is available. There are notifications alerting when files are uploaded so users are up to date from anywhere.

“Remote production is more important than ever as news and production crews are forced to leave the studios during COVID-19, but all those dispersed users still need a way to know in real time that an idea or story has been assigned or the file has been uploaded or reviewed,” said Paul Adrian, Iatakoo CEO. “With Manifest, they have direct access to the story from birth to broadcast and with our collaboration with ENPS, they can find the story in Iatakoo or ENPS.”