Anton/Bauer debuts DIONIC HD battery

Anton/Bauer has debuted its DIONIC HD, a Li-Ion battery that powers high-current applications in a lightweight and robust package. It's ideal for digital cinema cameras such as the Sony F65, RED cameras, ARRI Alexa and Vision Research Phantom series.

The 183Wh battery delivers up to 10A of power. It incorporates the company's latest software architecture and improved LCD for superior safety and reliability in the most extreme environmental conditions. Weight 40 percent less than a NiCad or NiMH battery, the DIONIC HD has 25 percent more capacity and will run a 30W camera, monitors and multiple accessories for more than six hours.

The battery also includes the company's new enhanced RealTime display, which indicates both fuel gauge and remaining run-time data simultaneously, without requiring setup.