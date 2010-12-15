Anton Bauer Offers New DSLR Power Option

Anton Bauer QR-DSLR power solution

Anton/Bauer, a Vitec brand, has announced the availability of batteries for the Canon EOS 5D Mark II, EOS 7D and EOS 60D digital SLR cameras. The new DSLR-ADP-ELPZ and QR-DSLR power sources have greater capacity than OEM units, allowing users to power lights, monitors, transmitters and other gear along with the DSLR.



“We are thrilled to offer the QR-DSLR and DSLR-ADP-ELPZ power solutions for the digital cinematography market,” said Michael Accardi, Anton/Bauer’s president. “Filmmakers are relying increasingly upon their Canon EOS Digital SLR cameras to capture HD movies, and Anton/Bauer offers the best solutions to power their energy demanding gear.”



The QR-DSLR can mount on most camera support rigs and provides counterbalancing. The DSLR-ADP-ELZP works in shoulder mount or pouch configurations.



