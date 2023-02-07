Ant Media Integrates Zixi For Real-Time Live Streaming

WALTHAM, Mass.—Zixi has announced a partnership with Ant Media, and an integration with the Ant Media Server (AMS), which provides ready-to-use, scalable real-time video streaming solutions for live video streaming.

AMS is designed to help broadcast TV stations, ed-tech, gaming, e-auction services, security or surveillance companies, and mobile app developers that need live video streaming infrastructure to build live video conferencing, webinar, or mass broadcast and monitoring application solutions.

The integration means that AMS users can connect to a wide range of broadcast-quality live sources and take advantage of premium features, the companies said.

"With integrated Zixi Protocol support, Ant Media Servers have access to the industry-leading performance, efficiency, security, and reliability that the SDVP enables", said Ahmet Oguz Mermerkaya CEO/co-founder, Ant Media. " By leveraging the combined AMS and SDVP solution, our common customers have access to high-performance, scalable real-time video distribution."

"This exciting integration was initially requested from video game and Esports live streaming platforms," added John Wastcoat, senior vice president of alliances and marketing, Zixi. "And Ant Media Server's WebRTC cutting edge innovation delivers the infrastructure necessary for next generation, mission critical applications such as live game shows, e-learning and mobile streaming."

AMS is a streaming engine that can ingest high-performance Zixi-enabled live sources and provide adaptive, ultra-low latency streaming by using WebRTC technology with sub .5 seconds latency, the companies reported.

Highly scalable, AMS supports millions of viewers and streams. In addition to leveraging Zixi sources, users can also publish AMS streams out to the SDVP unlocking powerful workflows including advanced GPU accelerated live transcoding, Zixi patent pending sequenced hitless failover, connection bonding over disparate networks, purpose-built live operations dashboards, enhanced visualization and centralized management of live channels, the companies said.

Ultra-Low Latency real-time streaming takes Zixi protected streams and delivers via a scaled WebRTC network with a full WebRTC stack, including SFU, MCU, and Data Channel for global delivery at scale, the companies said.