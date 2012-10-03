Annual satellite conference to examine video carrier ID use at Summer Games

The rollout of a video carrier ID in time for the 2012 Summer Games and planning for use of DVB for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil are among the items to be discussed at the Satellite Interference Reduction Group (IRG) annual conference in Dubai, Nov. 17-20.

The conference will bring together broadcasters, satellite operators and equipment manufacturers to examine these issues and address the next steps needed to reduce satellite interference.

“The annual IRG conference gives us a chance to communicate our achievements to the industry, but more crucially it allows our members and other interested parties to give us feedback about the issues they are facing and where they need our efforts,” said Martin Coleman, executive director of the Satellite Interference Reduction Group.

Coinciding with the conference, SAT Corp. will hold a Monics and satID user conference Nov. 17. This event will look at the issue of unidentified carriers and ways to combat satellite interference from the perspective of a broadcaster.