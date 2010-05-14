Angenieux develops long zoom range HD ENG lens
Thales Angenieux has added to its line of HD video lenses with the introduction of a 14 x 4.5 HD wide-angle model. The new 14 x 4.5 lens complements the company’s 19X ENG and 26X telephoto HD lenses.
The new 14 x 4.5 HD wide angle joins Angenieux’s 19 x 7.3 and 26 x 7.8 HD lens product line. It features a focal range of 4.5 to 63mm (9 to 126mm with 2x extender) and an aperture of f/1.8 (4.5 to 41mm). The 14 x 4.5 HD lens weighs just 4.6lbs and is available in semi servo and full servo versions, as well as with 16-bit digital connection for zoom and handle connection.
The 19 x 7.3 HD video lens offers precision optics and a focal range of 7.3mm to 139mm. Weighing only 4lbs with 2X extender, and 3.7lbs, the lens’s 19X zoom range allows close-up images with optimized definition and clarity. In addition, the lens’ wide-angle capability is ideal for panoramic like wide shots not possible with conventional ENG lenses.
Angenieux’s 26 x 7.8 HD telephoto features a focal range of 7.8mm to 203mm (5.6mm to 406mm with a 2X extender) and an aperture of f/2.2. Ideal for high-resolution digital and HDTV cameras, its light weight and compact size make it a perfect selection for EFP and use in auxiliary shooting situations (i.e. cranes, trucks, stabilization units, etc.).
