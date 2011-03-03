Andrew Rayner joins Nevion as Ventura product management director

Video transport solutions provider Nevion has appointed Andrew Rayner, formerly of BT Broadcast Solutions, as director of Ventura product management.

Based in the UK, Rayner will work closely with Nevion’s research and development centers in Europe and the United States to further develop the global positioning and functionality of the Ventura video transport product range.

Rayner joined BT in 1998 and held a number of key roles there, including technical consultant, lead developer and most recently head of broadcast solutions at BT Innovate & Design. He also had responsibility for all media and broadcast program deliveries, was the prime consultant for broadcast and media sector bids and led the innovation behind the BT Global Media Network.

See Nevion at the 2011 NAB Show in Booth SU7217.