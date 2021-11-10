ANA, Sustainable Brands to Promote Sustainability Efforts

NEW YORK—The Association of National Advertisers (ANA) and Sustainable Brands today announced a new strategic alliance designed to advance and accelerate the marketing industry’s global sustainability goals.

The new initiative is also designed to build awareness and increased acceptance of global sustainability among CMO’s and the overall marketing community, ANA CEO Bob Liodice said in making the announcement. He added that the alliance is part of the ANA’s Sustainability Collective, which was created to collaborate with partners on sustainability-oriented programs and initiatives.

“Our joint efforts will provide the necessary marketplace amplification to inform our brand audiences and to drive industry evolution of this increasingly important issue,” said ANA CEO Bob Liodice. “The key goal is for both organizations to co-develop substantive projects and content to promote knowledge, discussion, and engagement about global sustainability.”

SB CEO Koann Skrzyniarz added that the group’s goal in the last 15 years “has been to ensure that brands win in the marketplace of tomorrow by delivering more environmental and social value through their activities” and that “in partnership with the ANA” they will be able “to help accelerate the transition to a sustainable economy by supporting the education and enablement of this important community.”

Key objectives of the partnership include: